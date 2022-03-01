Russia-Ukraine live updates: Western officials walk out during Lavrov remarks

Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymr Zelenskyy, are putting up "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

The attack began Feb. 24 as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."

Russians moving from Belarus towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, don't appear to have advanced closer towards the city since coming within about 20 miles, although smaller advanced groups have been fighting gun battles with Ukrainian forces inside the capital since at least Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the U.S., Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting Russia's economy and Putin himself.





Latest Developments





Mar 1, 4:14 PM

Apple pauses sales in Russia

Apple is taking "a number" of actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including pausing product sales in Russia, stopping exports into the country and limiting Apple Pay there, according to a statement from the tech giant on Tuesday.



In addition, RT, Russia's state-run news network, and Sputnik have been removed from the AppStore outside of Russia.



Apple has also disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine for safety of Ukrainian citizens.



"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said in the statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."



-ABC News' Zunaira Zaki





Mar 1, 3:14 PM

UK imposes sanctions on Belarus for its role in invasion

The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions on Belarus in response to the role the country is playing in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including facilitating the invasion from within its borders.

PHOTO: This aereal image shows ground attack helicopters at V.D. Bolkov airfield, south of Mazyr in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Four senior defense officials have been sanctioned, leaving them unable to travel to the U.K. and freeing any of their U.K.-based assets. Also sanctioned are a Belarusian aircraft repair plant and a military semiconductor manufacturer.



Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "We are inflicting economic pain on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and those closest to him. … The [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin."



-ABC News' Christine Theodorou





Mar 1, 3:10 PM

Russian missile hits Kyiv TV tower killing at least 5

The tower that provides the main signal to TV and radio in Kyiv has been struck by a Russian missile, leaving at least five dead, Ukrainian officials said.

PHOTO: A blast is seen at a TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the tower "is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."



Ukraine's President President Volodymr Zelenskyy tweeted, "What is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating."



-ABC News' Christine Theodorou





Mar 1, 3:17 PM

Russians running out of food, gas: US official

The Russian forces charging toward Kyiv haven't made progress in the last day as they face Ukrainian resistance and low food and gas supply, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday.



However, it could be a deliberate pause, the official said. "Part of the stall could be ... as a result of their own self-determined sort of pause in operations -- that they are possibly regrouping, rethinking, reevaluating," the official said.

PHOTO: In this aereal image, a Russian military convoy is seen south of Ivankiv, north of Kyiv, stretching from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern-end of the convoy near Prybirsk (distance on road is approximately 40 miles,) Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

The U.S. believes Russian forces "have committed now more than 80% of what was their pre-staged combat power," the official added.

The official said some Russian soldiers weren't told they were going into combat. The official said "not all of them were apparently fully trained and prepared."

The strong Ukrainian resistance has also hurt morale, according to the official.

Russia has now launched more than 400 missiles on Ukraine, the official said. The U.S. believes Russia has launchers that could be used for thermobaric weapons, but cannot confirm their use, the official said.

PHOTO: A vehicle sits in Kharkiv, near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, March 1, 2022. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters)

Russian forces are making the most progress in the south. Russians are attacking Kherson in south Ukraine, which "appears very much to be contested city at this point," the official said.



Russians are also approaching Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, and while they haven't yet entered the city, "they are close enough now that they could attack Mariupol with long range fires," the official said.



Two towns on the path to Mariupol are believed to be occupied by the Russians, according to the official.

PHOTO: People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The U.S. believes the Russians hope to move north out of Mariupol up to the heavily-contested city of Kharkiv. The official said they believe Russian forces are trying to encircle Kharkiv.

PHOTO: A Russian Armoured personnel carrier burns during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv, Feb. 27, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. official noted that they've seen "certain risk-averse behavior by the Russian military" over the last week.



"Take the amphibious assault, for instance. They put those troops ashore a good 70 kilometers away from Mariupol because they knew Mariupol was going to be defended and they could put them ashore in an uncontested environment. And they still haven't reached Mariupol," the official said.



"They are not necessarily willing to take high risks with their own aircraft and their own pilots," the official said.



"And of course we're seeing that on the ground -- the fairly slow and steady progress that they have made, and you guys are seeing it for yourselves on the ground where ... units are surrendering, sometimes without a fight."



-ABC News' Matt Seyler





Mar 1, 3:16 PM

NATO won't fight Russian forces in Ukraine

In a joint press conference in Estonia, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg were asked why there isn't a no-fly zone over Ukraine, they said NATO will provide defensive military support by providing arms, but ultimately NATO is a defensive alliance and they won't fight Russian forces in Ukraine.

PHOTO: In this aereal image, a Russian military convoy and burning homes are seen north of Kyiv, stretching from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern-end of the convoy near Prybirsk (distance along the road is approx. 40 miles,) Feb. 28, 2022 (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

"When it comes to a no-fly zone... we have to accept the reality that involves shooting down Russian planes," Johnson said. "That's a very, very big step that is simply not on the agenda of any NATO country."



Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said NATO should be prepared to defend the most vulnerable part of NATO, which is the Baltic countries, and need to move from a "forward presence to forward defense, and from air policing to air defense."



Johnson also said, "If Vladimir Putin thinks he's going to push NATO back by what he's doing, he's gravely mistaken. This will end up with a fortified and strengthened NATO on his Western flank -- you'll have more NATO, not less NATO."



-ABC News' Christine Theodorou





Mar 1, 3:15 PM

136 civilian deaths reported

A spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said 136 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including 13 children.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, March 1, 2022, destroyed by Russian shelling. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

Another 400 Ukrainian civilians have been wounded, spokesperson Liz Throssell said.