Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says 'certain positive movements' in negotiations

Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are putting up "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

The attack began Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."

Russian forces moving from neighboring Belarus toward Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, have advanced closer to the city center in recent days despite the resistance, coming within about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the United States, Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting the Russian economy as well as Putin himself.

For previous coverage please see here.





Latest Developments





Mar 11, 1:00 PM

Biden says Putin 'must pay the price' for his aggression as US, allies revoke Russia's trading status

President Joe Biden announced new steps Friday to "squeeze Putin" for his invasion of Ukraine and warned that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.



Biden also called Russian President Vladimir Putin an aggressor, saying he "must pay the price."



Biden announced that the U.S., along with the G7 and EU partners, are revoking the favored nations status for Russia, bringing an end to normal trade relations with the Kremlin.



"He cannot pursue a war that threatens … the very foundations of international peace and stability and then ask for financial help from the international community," Biden said.

PHOTO:President Joe Biden announces new economic actions against Russia in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 11, 2022, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The move is the latest highlighting the unity of the West against Putin.



"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said, adding that sanctions already imposed are "crushing" the Russian economy. He also hinted that these are just the latest steps, but not the "last steps" allies will take against Russia.



Biden said he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "some time" telling him that the U.S. stands with Ukraine "as they bravely fight to defend their country."



Biden also said he looks forward to signing Congress' bipartisan spending bill, which includes an additional $13.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, "immediately."



“We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against an invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save the Ukrainian people. And I will welcome Ukrainian refugees—we should welcome them here with open arms if they need access,” Biden said.



-ABC News' Justin Gomez and Molly Nagle





Mar 11, 12:15 PM

Russia claims more than 34,500 people evacuated to Russia from Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday claimed more than 34,500 people were evacuated from Ukraine to Russia in the last 24 hours, without help from Kyiv authorities.



People were evacuated from various Ukrainian regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said at a press briefing.



"In the past 24 hours, 34,555 people, including 3,562 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions and the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics without Ukraine's involvement," Mizintsev said.



He added, "In total, more than 223,000 people, including 50,258 children, have already been evacuated since the launch of the special military operation."



Mizintsev claimed Ukrainian authorities are refusing humanitarian corridors in Russia's direction and prohibiting local authorities from having contacts with the Russian side.



According to Mizintsev, the city of Volnovakha is under control of the Donetsk militia and residents are reluctant to evacuate. He claimed the troops "are already establishing a return to peaceful life in Volnovakha."



"Relevant humanitarian events involving the population are underway, and none of the residents are going to leave their homes," Mizintsev said.



Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that Ukrainian officials are disrupting evacuations from Izium to Lozova.



"The travel itineraries are planted with landmines, and parts of the road are being shelled with small arms and mortars by Ukrainian territorial defense units on approaches to Lozova," he said.



Mizintsev claimed Mariupol is blocked. "All bridges and approaches to it are destroyed, the main roads have been mined by nationalists, and gunmen are roaming the streets, firing indiscriminately, thereby forcing the civilian population to stay in," he said.

PHOTO: A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mizintsev also claimed Ukrainian forces blew up "a building of the institute of physics and technology in Kharkiv to hide nuclear research" and that up to 50 of its employees might be missing.





Mar 11, 11:26 AM

Ukrainian air force claims Russia carried out false flag airstrike in Belarus

Ukraine's air force claimed Friday that Russia carried out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village near the border with Ukraine.



In a post on Facebook, Ukraine's air force claimed Russian jets took off from a base in Belarus and entered Ukraine's airspace, then a fire started in the village of Kopani.



Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksy Reznikov earlier claimed in a Facebook post that Russian forces would launch a strike against Kopani to "pull the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus into the war with Ukraine."



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell





Mar 11, 11:15 AM

US Restricts the export of luxury goods to Russia, Belarus

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday that it will restrict the export of U.S. luxury goods to Russia and Belarus, as well as "certain Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors located worldwide," as a result of their actions in Ukraine.



The Department of Commerce said it will impose restrictions on the export, reexport and transfer of luxury items including certain spirits, tobacco products, clothing items, jewelry, vehicles and antique goods.



"Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll on innocent civilians in Ukraine, fueling one of the worst humanitarian crises Europe has seen in decades," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.



Raimondo added, "Putin and the oligarchs who fund him have gotten rich off of Putin’s rampant corruption and the exploitation of the Russian people. We will not allow Putin and his cronies to continue living in opulence while causing tremendous suffering throughout Eastern Europe. Today’s action takes away another source of comfort and reminds them that Russia is increasingly isolated."



-ABC News' Luke Barr





Mar 11, 10:42 AM

WHO advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens to prevent 'accidental spill'

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is urging Ukraine to now destroy its pathogen samples because Russia's war in the country risks an "accidental spill," according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević.

PHOTO: The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO) is pictured on the facade of the WHO headquarters. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is part of us providing a public health advice to every country to try to ensure there is a minimized risk of any harm to population because of any possible accidental leak of pathogens," Jašarević said Friday from Lviv.



-ABC News' Conor Finnegan





Mar 11, 10:13 AM

UN has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use, attacks on health care

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has "received credible reports of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas," spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said Friday.



"Due to their wide-area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with international humanitarian law principles," Throssell said.



Throssell added, "We remind Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects as well as so-called bombardment in towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes."



To date, there have been 26 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, killing at least 12 people and injuring 34 people, according to Jašarević. Two of those killed and eight of the injured were healthcare workers.



That number is "shocking," said Throssell.



Throssell and WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević declined to pin the blame for all of them on Russia.



This number of attacks includes Wednesday's strike on a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol. On Thursday, Russian officials claimed that the attack was staged, but they first confirmed they bombed it and claimed the hospital was being used by Ukrainian "radicals."



Throssell told reporters that is not true; "It was a functioning hospital," she said.



-ABC News' Conor Finnegan





Mar 11, 9:29 AM

Ukraine fighting 'four times longer than the enemy expected,' says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy Friday said Ukrainians have been fighting "four times longer than the enemy expected," in a statement posted online.



"Ukrainians are proud people who defend their land and won't give up the tiniest part of this land to the occupier, nor the tiniest part of our freedom," Zelenskyy said.

PHOTO: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a message to Facebook, March 11, 2022, stating, 'The Ukrainians are proud people who won’t give up even a percent of their independence.' (Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Facebook)

Zelenskyy said it is impossible to say how many days Ukraine will need to "liberate" its land, "but it's possible and necessary to stress that this day will come and we will win, because we've already achieved a strategic breakthrough and we will continue down this path to victory."



He also spoke about Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure saying, "In many regions of Ukraine there's no power or water supply, no heating. It's a real humanitarian catastrophe. "



Zelenskyy said said that if Russian attacks continue, then sanctions placed on Russia "aren't enough."



"They continue to torture Mariupol and Kharkiv, fire missiles on Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. If all this is still going on it means that sanctions already imposed on Russia are not enough and new tougher measures are urgently needed. Russia has to pay for this terrible war, pay every single day," Zelenskyy said.



The Ukrainian government set up 12 humanitarian corridors, according to Zelenskyy.



"If the other side will break the agreements again, our response will be so strong, that humanitarian corridors will be needed for occupiers themselves," he said.





Mar 11, 8:33 AM

Putin claims 'certain positive movements' in Ukraine negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed there have been “certain positive movements” in negotiations with Ukraine, “which are emerging almost daily."



Putin made the remarks in a televised meeting in the Kremlin with Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko.



A third round of talks last week ended without any resolution, although the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians.



But this week Russia has seemed to make subtle shifts in its demands, which suggest it might be slightly moderating its position in the face of heavy casualties in Ukraine and an unexpectedly intense global backlash.



The Kremlin ahead of the last round of talks announced its conditions for ending the war, saying Ukraine must change its constitution to guarantee it will never join political blocs, interpreted as meaning NATO or the European Union, and it must also recognize Crimea as part of Russia and the independence of the two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.



The demands are still maximalist but there was no reference to removing Ukraine’s current government under president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting the Kremlin may have quietly dropped the goal.



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell





Mar 11, 7:33 AM

Russian general prosecutor wants Meta declared 'extremist organization'

Russia’s general prosecutor’s office has asked a court to declare Facebook’s parent company, Meta, an "extremist organization," a designation that would equate the company with terrorist groups like ISIS.



The prosecutor’s office has also opened two criminal cases for alleged public calls for extremism and assistance to terrorism, Russian state media reports. The step follows Meta’s decision yesterday to temporarily change its hate speech policy to allow calls for violence against Russia in Ukrainian war posts.



Designating Meta as an extremist group would put it alongside the organization of Russia’s leading opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently jailed. Membership or assistance to extremist organizations is punishable by lengthy prison terms, ranging from 5-10 years.



Russia’s state censor has already blocked access to Facebook. This raises the possibility that those using Facebook in the country could also face prison, though that is not clear.



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell





Mar 11, 6:48 AM

UN bolstering assistance for growing number of displaced people

The U.N. said it is increasingly concerned about the nearly 2 million internally displaced people and nearly 13 million impacted by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.



Of particular concern are supplies of food, water, medicines and other necessities that are urgently needed in the hard-hit cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol, according to UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh. Access to these areas remains restricted because of military operations and hazards like land mines.



The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees is working to provide heating stations at border crossings for those who are particularly vulnerable and is also working to roll out cash assistance.



-ABC News' Zoe Magee

