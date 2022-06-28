Russia targets first lady Jill Biden, daughter with new sanctions wave

Russia expanded its sanctions "stop list" to include first lady Jill Biden and her daughter on Tuesday.

Russia's foreign ministry says the move comes "as a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures." The sanctions target the first lady and first daughter, Ashley Biden, as well as 23 others, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Russia has faced heavy sanctions from the U.S. and allies due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions have targeted Putin's family as well as his team of oligarchs, seizing Russian-owned assets across the globe.

The Western sanctions have caused many international companies to pull out of Russia. Some companies have elected to leave the country on humanitarian grounds.

Nearly 1,000 companies have cut off or otherwise limited operations in Russia since the country began its invasion of Ukraine in February, according to an analysis from Yale University .

Pressure has mounted on international companies to cut ties with Russia wherever possible, beyond simply complying with sanctions.

The barrage of sanctions has left only Russia's oil and gas industry largely unscathed, although that is coming under threat as well.