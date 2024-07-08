Roche launches recalled eye implant in US

(Reuters) -Genentech, a unit of Roche Group, said on Monday it has re-launched its eye implant, Susvimo, in the United States, following the end of a voluntary recall, and the device will be available to patients in the coming weeks.

The implant was approved by the U.S. health regulator in 2021 to treat a chronic disorder that caused blurred vision.

The following year, Genentech voluntarily recalled the implant following test results that showed some implants did not meet the company's performance standards.

Genentech has since updated the implants, and testing has confirmed that they now meet the performance standards.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shinjini Ganguli)