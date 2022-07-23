After record low in May, Stanislaus County unemployment rate rises slightly in June

A month after Stanislaus County recorded its lowest unemployment rate since tracking began, the number ticked up slightly in June.

June’s unemployment rate in Stanislaus County stood at 5.2%, according to monthly figures released Friday by the California Employment and Development Department office. That was up from a revised 4.5% in May 2022, but well below the 9.5% recorded a year ago.

Among industries, farming lost the most jobs, with 14,300 in June compared with 15,200 in May, a 5.9 percent drop. But the June 2022 number was fairly consistent with the June 2021 number, which was 14,400. Other sectors that saw losses in June were state and local government, which lost 600 jobs, and general merchandise stores, which lost 100 jobs.

Statewide, the unadjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.0%; the national rate was 3.8%, the EDD said.