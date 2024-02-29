Rachel Leviss from 'Vanderpump Rules' sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, alleges revenge porn

One-time “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss, whose affair with fellow cast member Tom Sandoval was one of the Bravo show’s biggest story arcs, filed a bombshell lawsuit on Thursday accusing him and co-star Ariana Madix of being involved in producing and distributing revenge porn against her.

Leviss’ secret relationship with Sandoval, who had been dating the plaintiff’s then-friend Madix, led to the “Scandoval” affair which became one of the most talked-about storylines of reality TV last year.

Representatives for Sandoval and Madix could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix

“To be clear, Leviss has repeatedly acknowledged that her actions were morally objectionable and hurtful to Madix,” according to Leviss’ lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. “She has offered numerous apologies.”

The affair allegedly led to uncalled for attacks on Leviss, 29, by Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 38, the suit says.

“Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal,” according to the civil complaint.

The affair was exposed when Madix and Sandoval were together at a performance with his band in Los Angeles on March 1 last year and his phone fell out of his pocket, the lawsuit claimed.

The phone ended up with Madix "who searched it and found sexually explicit videos of Leviss," the lawsuit said.

That footage had been "recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023," according to the lawsuit.

"Leviss has every reason to assume there are additional illicit videos and/or photographs of her that she has not yet seen," the civil complaint continued.

"Leviss is informed and believes ... that Madix has obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss and distributed them and/or showed them to others with Leviss' knowledge or consent."

Leviss said she has good reason to believe multiple other people have possession of the videos, as well.

"Leviss is informed and believes ... that Madix obtained the videos of Leviss from Sandoval's mobile phone and distributed and disseminated them to others, including but not limited to Madix herself, Leviss, and other individuals whose identities are not currently known to Leviss," the civil complaint stated.

On that March 1, Leviss said in the lawsuit she was in New York City to appear on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and went to a bar after taping.

That's when she received a text message from Madix, "you are DEAD TO ME" along with "two videos of Leviss" found on Sandoval's phone, the civil complaint said.

“Vanderpump” cast mate Scheana Shay was with Leviss in New York City and she allegedly lashed out at the plaintiff over the shocking affair, according to the lawsuit.

“Reacting to the revelation in apparent shock and anger, Shay violently assaulted Leviss, shoving her aggressively into a brick wall, punching her in the face, and throwing her phone into the street,” the lawsuit said. “The blow to Leviss’s face caused a rupture above her left eyebrow and severe swelling and bruising above her left eye.”

Shay could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Three days after Madix texted her, Leviss said she “confronted Sandoval for secretly recording pornographic videos of her and storing them unprotected on his phone” and that conversation left him so “rattled” that he “refused to leave Leviss’ apartment in spite of her requests."

"Leviss was forced to have her sister and brother-in-law pick her up and drive her to their home," the lawsuit stated.

