Protesters worldwide take to the streets against Russian aggression in Ukraine

The streets of several major cities across the globe transformed into seas of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags on Thursday. Protesters are demanding action from their local leaders regarding the Russian invasion into Ukraine, which has already claimed dozens of lives.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters marched to and gathered at Times Square, the Russian Mission and United Nations buildings in support of Ukraine amid the Russian attacks.

The city is home to the largest Ukrainian community in the U.S., with more than 150,000 Ukrainians residing across the region.

PHOTO: People take part in a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Times Square, in New York, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

In Washington, D.C., protesters marched to the White House, as well as to the Russian embassy, to demand action from President Joe Biden. According to Washington ABC affiliate WJLA, a demonstrator painted the word "murder" on the sidewalk in front of the embassy building.

PHOTO: People take part in a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Protests also took place in Chicago.

In London, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and the Russian Embassy carrying Ukrainian flags. Russians, Ukrainians and other protesters joined together in calls against the military invasion.

PHOTO: People gather on Whitehall opposite Downing Street protesting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on Feb. 24, 2022, in London. (Martyn Wheatley/i-Images via Polaris)

Berlin's most famous landmark, The Brandenburg Gate, was lit in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine in support of the country under siege. Thousands also marched through the city's streets in support of Ukrainians.

PHOTO: A banner is pictured in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest in Berlin, Feb. 24, 2022. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

In Paris, the City Hall was also lit up in support of Ukraine. Marches also took place throughout the city.

PHOTO: People gather in front of the city hall in support of the Ukrainian people and to protest the invasion of Ukraine by Russia military operation, on Feb. 24, 2022, in Lyon, France. (Konrad K./SIPA via Shutterstock)

In Moscow, anti-war protesters spoke out against their own country, as Russian military forces continued to lay siege to their neighboring country. More than a thousand protesters were arrested in a sign of the totalitarian nature of Russia's government. Protests also broke out in Saint Petersburg.

PHOTO: People protest against the special military operation in Ukraine on Pushkin Square in Moscow, Feb. 24, 2022. (Emin Dzhafarov/Kommersant Photo via Polaris)

PHOTO: People attend an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Febr. 24, 2022. (Anton Vaganov/Reuters)

Protests also took place in Spain, Lebanon, Austria, The Netherlands, Poland and more.

PHOTO: People gather to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Katowice, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. (Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)

PHOTO: Ukraine's players listen to their national anthem ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifying game between Spain and Ukraine at Vista Alegre Pavilion in Cordoba, Andalusia, Spain, Feb. 24, 2022. (Rafa Alcaide/EPA via Shutterstock)

PHOTO: Ukranian people living in Switzerland display posters as they stand around a huge Ukrainian national flag during a protest in Bern, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2022. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

PHOTO: A demonstration in support of Ukraine is held on Feb. 24, 2022, on the Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic. (Vit Simanek/CTK via ZUMA Press)

PHOTO: Ukrainian nationals chant slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Beirut to denounce the Russian military operation against Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Marwan Naamani/Polaris)

PHOTO: Demonstrators display a giant Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022, in front of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia. (Raigo Pajula/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: People protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 24, 2022. (Toms Kalnins/EPA via Shutterstock)

PHOTO: People take part in a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 24, 2022. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

PHOTO: Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun paint a mural to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the rebel-held town of Binnish in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters worldwide take to the streets against Russian aggression in Ukraine originally appeared on abcnews.go.com