Prosus reports $2 billion in core earnings, up 118%

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Prosus NV, a large technology investor, said on Wednesday its core headline earnings increased 118% in the first half of 2024, citing improved profitability in its stable of investments.

Core headline earnings for the six months ended Sept. 30 were $2.0 billion, from $1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, in line with a Nov. 20 trading statement.

Core headlines earnings is a nonstandard measure the company says best reflects its operating performance.

