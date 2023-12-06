Portugal's Social Democratic Party leader bets on tax cuts to win snap election

By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's leading contender for prime minister, Luis Montenegro, expects his promise of tax cuts for the middle class, young and companies to win enough votes for his centre-right Social Democratic Party to secure a majority in a March 10 snap election.

Montenegro, 50, told Reuters on Tuesday he was also sure that last month's collapse after a series of scandals of the long-running, majority centre-left Socialist government would play into his hands, with its habitual supporters punishing it at the polls. The rival party is also yet to elect a new leader after premier Antonio Costa resigned.

Most opinion polls put Montenegro's Social Democratic Party (PSD) neck and neck with the Socialist Party, and many analysts fear a post-election quagmire as they doubt he can clinch a working parliamentary majority without support from the far-right Chega party.

That does not dampen Montenegro's spirits, and, in an interview at the PSD headquarters in Lisbon's fashionable old Lapa neighbourhood he ruled out any form of reliance on the populist, anti-establishment Chega to govern.

"First off, I'm fighting to win an absolute majority to give the country a stable government...I will not form a government based on political, governmental or parliamentary support from Chega," he said. "It's inconceivable to me."

The trained lawyer and former lifeguard has been at the PSD's helm since May 2022.

"We are clearly growing, set on having a great victory on March 10," he said, adding that he also saw ways to govern without an absolute majority, supported on a case-by-case basis by parties other than Chega.

LOWER TAXES, FISCAL BALANCE, GROWTH

Montenegro said his proposed reduction of the record tax burden would go hand in hand with the policy of balanced public accounts that the country has stuck to after nearly going bust in 2011, and should rekindle slowing economic growth.

"What will we do differently? It's not about the principle of a balanced budget but about the way to achieve it," he said, criticising the Socialist administration for increasing the direct and indirect tax burden, and failing to provide sufficient investment in public services such as healthcare.

"We see balanced accounts based on more economic growth, wealth creation... not tax-slash-punishment," he said, citing the example of a corporate tax reduction by a PSD-led government in 2014 that brought about a significant rise in revenues.

His plan is to reduce the corporate tax rate by 2 percentage points a year over the next three years to 15% in 2026 from 21% now. "That is a rate we think is adequate to Portugal's financial health and, even more so, to attracting investment."

Shifting tax brackets for the middle class would relieve it from the "tax flogging" it is suffering now, he said, and there is a plan to encourage productivity gains at companies with a tax-free equivalent of one-month's salary for outperforming workers.

Young people would only pay up to 15% in income tax.

With all these measures in place, economic growth should pick up to 3%-4% a year on average, he said, "about double the current pace".

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)