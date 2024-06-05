Poppi prebiotic soda brand faces class-action lawsuit over gut health claims

All is not bright and cheery with colorful prebiotic soda brand Poppi.

A California woman has filed a class-action complaint against the brand over what she says is false advertising of its prebiotic functionality.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California on May 29 by San Francisco resident Kristin Cobbs. The plaintiff says she purchased Poppi products on multiple occasions because they were labeled and marketed as a prebiotic soda made “For a Healthy Gut,” noting the brand’s slogan was “Be Gut Happy. Be Gut Healthy.” (The slogan could no longer be found on Poppi’s website at the time of publication.)

Cobbs says she bought sodas in March 2024 both in-store and online, noting one can of Poppi soda contains two grams of fiber. According to the filing, that’s an amount “too low to cause meaningful gut health benefits” for someone who drinks just one can.

“Accordingly, a consumer would need to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any potential health benefits from its prebiotic fiber,” the lawsuit claims, adding one would need to drink at least that many, daily, for 21 consecutive days to even potentially see results. The document adds that “even if a consumer were to do this, Poppi’s high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits.”

The Poppi website states that each can of its soda has, at most, five grams of sugar and contains agave inulin and apple cider vinegar, which are said to work both as a prebiotic and probiotic.

The lawsuit further cites research from 2022 that found consuming 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks did not result in any meaningful prebiotic benefit.

The plaintiff said she “reasonably relied” on Poppi’s representations when she decided to buy the brand’s sodas, adding she would not have made the purchase if she knew “those representations were not true.” Cobbs is seeking monetary relief for herself and all others similarly situated.

Representatives for Poppi did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

The brand denied the lawsuit’s claims in a statement to The Associated Press.

“We are on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, and we have diligently innovated to provide a tasting experience that millions of people have come to enjoy,” a representative for the brand said. “We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations.”

What is prebiotic soda?

To understand what Cobbs’ lawsuit is claiming, it's important to understand what prebiotic soda is and what health benefits it may offer.

Natalie Rizzo, registered dietitian and nutrition editor for TODAY.com, says probiotic soda is typically seltzer water that has been enriched with inulin, a fiber that is derived from chicory root that has prebiotic properties.

“Prebiotics are a type of fiber that serve as food for probiotics (the healthy gut microorganisms),” Rizzo says. “Eating prebiotics helps probiotics thrive, which promotes gut health.”

Probiotics are a combination of live bacteria and yeast that are beneficial for gut health, which also supports the immune system and aids in digestion. Feeding probioticsa with prebiotics has been proven by scientific research to be beneficial for your health.

“Probiotics play a role in a variety of bodily functions, such as digestion, absorbing nutrients and immune function, Rizzo says, adding that they also contribute to the prevention and treatment of certain diseases, like irritable bowel disease, UTIs, cystic fibrosis and certain cancers. They even help with dental health. “For all of these reasons, maintaining a healthy and balanced gut microbiome is important.”

Is Poppi actually good for you?

While it has been proven that prebiotics are good for gut health, prebiotic sodas are another story. Experts are divided on whether or not these soft drinks are beneficial in the way they claim.

“The term prebiotic was only coined in 1995, and the research on prebiotics is still in its infancy,” Rizzo says. “Studies show that prebiotics are beneficial for the gut, but the research uses varying doses and strains, so it’s difficult to know how much prebiotics you really need and what strains are the most beneficial.”

Rizzo notes that Poppi’s estimated two grams of prebiotics in each can may not offer significant health benefits, adding that most of the research uses at least four grams per day. “With all of that said, it’s hard to say if the prebiotics in Poppi are making a huge dent in your gut health,” she says.

While its gut health claims may be exaggerated, Poppi offers other health benefits. A 12-ounce can of Poppy contains five grams of sugar, which is lower than most popular soda brands such as Coca-Cola, whose 12-ounce can contains 10.83 grams of sugar, and Dr Pepper, which has 38 grams of sugar per 12 ounces.

If you’re a prebiotic superfan wondering what to do, though, Rizzo suggests improving your prebiotic consumption for your gut health by turning to the produce section.

“Prebiotics naturally exist in common foods such as asparagus, garlic, onion, Jerusalem artichoke, wheat, honey, banana, barley, tomato, rye, soybean, cow’s milk, peas and beans,” Rizzo says. “Your best bet is to include these foods in your diet with probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and tempeh.”

The internet bubbles over

As soon as news of Cobbs’ lawsuit hit the internet, TikTok exploded like a can of soda shaken in a paint mixer. Online reactions to the news range from shock and despair to jokes, dubbing the drama “Poppi-gate.”

Olipop watching Poppi get sued pic.twitter.com/69BVqvs93K — Funny Glam Girl. (@b0mbchell_) June 1, 2024

“Olipop watching Poppi get sued,” wrote one user on X, showing a meme of Octavia Spencer relishing in someone else’s misfortune in the movie, “Ma.”

“I’ma use whatever settlement we get in the Poppi class action to buy more Poppi,” wrote another die-hard fan on X.

“No one talk to me, I just found out my fave ‘healthy’ soda is being sued for false marketing,” reads one TikTok video shared by @thehustle.co.

“Wait so is Poppi cancelled?” asks @shelbya28 in her TikTok video, soda in hand. “Is it actually bad for me or is it just not as healthy as they claimed?”

“I just like them ‘cause they taste good and they’re not soda,” says @aarmanijones_ in her video, remarking that she plans on continuing to drink them anyway. “You don’t wanna see me without my Poppi.”

