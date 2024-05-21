Pitching dazzles in TCU’s 5-2 win over West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship

TCU continued its dominance at Globe Life Field in the team’s 5-2 win over West Virginia on Tuesday in the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.

The Horned Frogs got their Big 12 Championship defense off to a good start and improved their record to 16-5 at Globe Life Field.

The Horned Frogs rank fourth in ERA in the Big 12 and their pitching was dominant in Tuesday’s win.

TCU started Caedmon Parker on the mound and the redshirt sophomore had one of his best games of the season giving up two runs off two hits in five innings of work with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Parker is a Texas native who played his high school baseball at The Woodlands Christian Academy before committing to TCU and missed all of last season with an injury.

It was Parkers’ longest outing of his career surpassing his previous high of 4.1 innings in his previous start against New Mexico State where he set a new career high in strikeouts surpassing his previous mark of five, also set against New Mexico State.

Braeden Sloan came on in relief and followed Parker’s lead tossing four scoreless innings in relief and allowing only one hit while striking out six.

The Horned Frog offense was able to get runners on base throughout the game, getting the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings but struggled to get those runners across the plate, only scoring two runs across both innings.

TCU hit 3-for-14 with runners on base and 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Logan Maxwell and Brody Green performed well at the plate for TCU, going a combined 4-for-9 with one RBI and three runs scored in the game.

TCU will play the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Sooners at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the game will air on ESPN+.