Photos: Russia begins its attack on Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman keeps watch at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Several explosions were reportedly heard outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his forces were conducting a military operation to disarm the country but not take it over.

Russian military vehicles move toward the border in eastern Ukraine
Russian military vehicles move toward the border in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian serviceman speaks on a walkie-talkie at his position
A Ukrainian serviceman speaks on a walkie-talkie at his position near rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (Evgeniy Maloletka / Associated Press)
A wounded woman in an apartment complex damaged by an airstrike
A wounded woman in an apartment complex damaged by an airstrike outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A man mourns near a body after an airstrike at an apartment complex
A man mourns near a body after an airstrike at an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Residents leave Kyiv after pre-offensive missile strikes by Russia
Residents leave Kyiv after pre-offensive missile strikes by Russia. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)
Civilians are evacuated from the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists
Civilians are evacuated from the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Girls hold their mobile phones as they take refuge in a Kyiv metro station
Girls hold their mobile phones as they take refuge in a Kyiv metro station. (Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)
People stand at the doorway to a basement they use as a bomb shelter
People stand at the doorway to a basement they use as a bomb shelter in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow on Wednesday. (Alexey Nikolsky / SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

