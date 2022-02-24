Photos: Russia begins its attack on Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman keeps watch on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Several explosions were reportedly heard outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his forces were conducting a military operation to disarm the country but not take it over.

Russian military vehicles move toward the border in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman speaks on a walkie-talkie at his position near rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (Evgeniy Maloletka / Associated Press)

A wounded woman in an apartment complex damaged by an airstrike outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man mourns near a body after an airstrike at an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Residents leave Kyiv after pre-offensive missile strikes by Russia. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)

Civilians are evacuated from the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Girls hold their mobile phones as they take refuge in a Kyiv metro station. (Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)

People stand at the doorway to a basement they use as a bomb shelter in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow on Wednesday. (Alexey Nikolsky / SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.