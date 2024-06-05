Peru's Boluarte will meet China's Xi after Congress OKs late June trip

LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China this month to meet with her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leaders from mining, technology and transportation firms after the Andean nation's Congress on Wednesday granted permission for the trip.

The trip, which according to Peru's constitution needed the green light from lawmakers, was approved by a large majority in Peru's fragmented legislature, dominated by conservative members.

The meeting with Xi, scheduled for June 28, will come a few months before the summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which is set be held in Lima in November.

APEC represents nearly half of global trade.

Boluarte is also scheduled to meet with executives from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, electric carmaker BYD and port services provider Cosco Shipping Ports.

The Hong Kong-based and Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping Ports is leading construction of the Chancay megaport on Peru's coast, which is expected to boost future trade with Asia.

The meeting with Cosco executives and Boluarte will come as the company and the Peruvian government are engaged in a dispute over the terms of Cosco's operations at the port.

Boluarte is also scheduled to meet with executives from Jinzhao Mining, which has mining investments and a plan to build another port in Peru, and with the infrastructure giant China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

