Owner says gas station near DTW was unfairly targeted for price gouging

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - After being issued a cease-and-desist order from Michigan's attorney general for jacking up prices, the owner of a gas station near the Detroit Metro Airport said their costs are justified.

"We take great pride in our quality and customer service," said BP owner Marvin Haidar. "Our store has been serving the community for… years at that same rate. Gas has always been a little above average due to the real estate."

AG Dana Nessel announced on Friday that her office received complaints about price gouging at the BP at 9201 Middlebelt Rd. Romulus. The business was reportedly charging $1.50 or more per gallon compared to nearby gas stations.

When FOX 2 visited the gas station Friday afternoon, the price for regular unleaded gas was around $4.09 with credit.

"If it’s $4.09 in credit, then that means the regular cash price would be $3.99. Is it above market average? Absolutely, by not much," Haidar said. "If you look around the store, you see that there's public restrooms, the place is clean, it’s a safe place, it's a great environment. We always get tremendous customer feedback at that location."

Haidar said he feels targeted by Nessel, as nearby gas stations are doing the same, if not worse.

"We paid a premium for the real estate. It’s only a couple hundred yards from the airport," he added.

Drivers filling up gas at the BP near DTW told FOX 2 the prices were very high.

"$4 just for regular? Seems a little outrageous," said Matthew Jackson. "This is completely different from the closer you get into the city."

A special agent from the department visited the area twice this past week to investigate the claims and found the price for regular unleaded gas for $4.74 per gallon, as much as $2 higher than prices at other gas stations.

Nessel said the gas station is violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and taking advantage of the location near the airport. She gave the gas station until Jan. 8, 2024, to respond to the notice. Possible action includes a civil lawsuit or formal investigation.

"Gas gouging, plain and simple, is people are charging a heck of a lot more than the going rate – and they think they’re justified," said Melanie Duquesnel, the president and CEO of Better Business Bureau. "In the long run, they’re not."

Duquesnel said if you suspect price gouging at a business, make sure to get a receipt and report it to Michigan's Department of Attorney General here.

When asked if they would lower their prices, Haidar said "we reached out to the attorney general's office as soon as we got notice of that letter – maybe four-five phone calls – we haven’t gotten a phone call back. But of course, when they do reach out to us, we’d like to come to an agreement."