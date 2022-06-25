Oslo police believe mass shooting that killed 2 and injured 10 was terror attack

Two people were shot and killed and 10 were injured early Saturday in a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, in what Oslo Police now suspect was a terror attack.

Authorities say the gunman, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo at approximately 1 a.m., including at a nightclub that is popular within the LGBTQ community called The London Pub.

Police attorney Christian Hatlo confirmed that the unnamed suspect was being held on charges of suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, and that the suspect's mental health was also being investigated.

"Our overall assessment is that there are grounds to believe that he wanted to cause grave fear in the population," Hatlo said. "We need to go through his medical history, if he has any. It's not something that we're aware of now."

According to the Associated Press, Hatlo said the suspect was known to Norwegian authorities but had no history of violent crimes. Hatlo confirmed that the suspect's criminal record included a narcotics offense as well as a weapons offense for carrying a knife.

Authorities said they were able to seize two weapons following the suspected terror attack, including a handgun and an automatic weapon which Hatlo described as "not modern" but gave no further details.

PHOTO: Police secure the area after a shooting in Oslo on June 25, 2022. - Two people were killed and several others seriously wounded in a shooting in central Oslo, Norwegian police said on June 25. (Javad Parsa/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Two of the shooting victims were confirmed to have been killed by Oslo Police inspector Tore Soldal. He also confirmed that the other 10 victims were being treated for serious injuries but that all 10 were expected to survive.

"I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting," said Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK who witnessed the attack. "First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover."

Following the shooting, Oslo Pride confirmed that it has been advised by authorities to cancel the annual Pride parade and other Pride events that had been scheduled for this weekend.

"Oslo Pride therefore urges everyone who planned to participate or watch the parade to not show up. All events in connection with Oslo Prides are canceled," Oslo Pride organizers said on the official Facebook page of the event.

"The shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in a Facebook post following the attack.

Gahr Store added that the mass shooting had caused immediate fear and grief within Norway's LGBTQ community.

Said Gahr Store: "We all stand by you."

