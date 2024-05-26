Oak Ridge brush pickup begins May 6

The Oak Ridge city-wide brush pickup program continues this week.

Monday, May 27: Vermont Avenue and side streets, North Tulane Avenue

Tuesday, May 28: Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, May 29: New York Avenue and side streets, Utah Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Orchard Lane and Circle, Orkney Road

Thursday, May 30: West Tennessee Avenue, Michigan Avenue and side streets, Kentucky Avenue and side streets