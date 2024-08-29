Nvidia Frankfurt shares fall 7% after earnings

LONDON (Reuters) - Nvidia shares dropped 7% in Frankfurt on Thursday, mirroring a fall in U.S. after-hours trading, after the AI-bellwether's quarterly forecasts failed to meet lofty expectations of investors who have driven a huge rally in the stock.

The revenue and gross margin forecast for the current quarter were not far from analysts' expectations but failed to live up to a recent history of trouncing Wall Street's targets.

That overshadowed a beat on second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings as well as the unveiling of a $50 billion share buyback.

Nvidia shares ended Wednesday's regular trading session down 2.1% but are still up some 150% so far this year.

