NRA and Wayne LaPierre found liable in lawsuit over misspending of funds

A New York state jury on Friday said the former long-serving National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre – as well as other executives of the gun rights group – were liable in a a lawsuit centered on the organization’s lavish spending.

The jury found that LaPierre, who was the NRA’s CEO for three decades, misspent millions of dollars of the group’s money on private flights, vacations and other lavish perks. It ordered LaPierre to pay $4,351,231 in restitution to the group.

The decision came at the end of a six-week trial that began in early January, days after LaPierre announced his resignation from the NRA.

The jury found LaPierre liable for $5.4m, but it determined he had already paid back a little over $1m.

Retired NRA finance chief Wilson Phillips was ordered to pay $2m in damages to the NRA. NRA general counsel John Frazer was found to have violated his duties, but was not ordered to pay restitution.

The trial cast an unflattering spotlight on the leadership, culture and finances of the NRA, which was founded more than 150 years ago in New York City to promote riflery skills. The group later grew into a political powerhouse that has influenced federal law and presidential elections.

New York state lawyers said that LaPierre billed the NRA more than $11m for private jet flights.

LaPierre spent more than $500,000 on eight trips to the Bahamas over a three-year span, said lawyers for the New York attorney general Letitia James’s office. State attorneys also say he authorized $135m in NRA contracts for a vendor whose owners showered him with free trips to the Bahamas, Greece, Dubai and India, and gave him access to a 108ft (33-meter) yacht.

LaPierre denied any intentional wrongdoing, and an attorney for him dismissed the case as a political witch-hunt by James. The NRA’s lawyer said the organization could not be held accountable for LaPierre’s actions.

But the New York assistant attorney general Monica Connell countered that the NRA and its executives had done little more than deny and deflect in an effort to soften the blow of the corruption allegations. “They … blame anyone else but themselves,” said Connell, who argued that LaPierre and the NRA had been caught “with their hands in the cookie jar”.

James filed the lawsuit in 2020 under her authority to investigate non-profits registered in the state.

Her office contended that LaPierre dodged financial disclosure requirements while treating the NRA as his personal piggy bank. One co-defendant, the former NRA chief of staff Joshua Powell, struck a pre-trial settlement requiring him to pay $100,000.

Associated Press contributed reporting