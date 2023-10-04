Novartis completes Sandoz spinoff

(Reuters) -Novartis has completed the spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, when the shares start trading on the Swiss stock exchange, under the symbol SDZ.

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan called the moment "historic", saying in a statement that Sandoz started out from a position of strength as a global leader in the area of generics and biosimilars.

The firm initiated the long-awaited spin-off following mounting pricing pressures in the U.S. off-patent drug sector.

But the core business will become more dependent on its drug development prowess as Sandoz’s more reliable income stream will drop away as a result of the spin-off.

"Today, after more than $100 billion in transactions over the last few years, Novartis emerges as a fully focused innovative medicines company," Narasimhan added.

Novartis shareholders would receive one Sandoz share for every five of Novartis held, the company said in August.

