North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Wednesday said an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea on July 18 has admitted to illegally intruding into the North and expressed a willingness to seek refuge in the North or a third country, state media reported.

The soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. U.S. officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally.

