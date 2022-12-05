North Korea reportedly fires 130 artillery rounds, violating inter-Korean agreement

According to the South Korean military, North Korea has violated a 2018 inter-Korean agreement that was intended to curtail tensions by firing 130 artillery rounds into the sea off both its east and west coasts Monday morning.

North Korea allegedly detected military drills being conducted by the South.

Verbal warning communications were sent to the North Korean side, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The latest demonstration of military might from leader Kim Jong-un saw shells land in a buffer zone near the sea border, according to a report.

Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.

In the middle of November, the hermit kingdom fired a ballistic missile that splashed down in waters due east of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea is no stranger to this sort of behavior from hostile actors.

Even more recent, South Korea was forced to scramble jets without warning after multiple Chinese warplanes (and six Russian) were found entering its air defense identification zone (KADIZ).

