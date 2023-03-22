North Korea launches another set of missiles amid US calls for UN intervention

North Korea fired yet another round of missiles as the United States seeks greater intervention from member states of the United Nations.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the latest round of missiles at 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The weapons appear to have been fired from the South Hamgyong province, according to reports.

"We will successfully wrap up our Freedom Shield exercise as planned under firm combined defense posture," the U.S. military said in a statement, according to Reuters.

US-SOUTH KOREA DRILLS DETER NORTH KOREA, PENTAGON CLAIMS HOURS AFTER NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES ICBM

Freedom Shield 23 is a joint exercise of the U.S. and South Korea militaries.

The two nations' militaries have for weeks been carrying out annual exercises, including air and sea drills involving U.S. B-1B strategic bombers.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

US AND ITS PARTNERS STAGE WARFARE DRILLS AS JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA STRENGTHEN ALLIANCE AGAINST CHINA, NORTH KOREA

A TV screen at Yongsan railway station shows a news bulletin about one of North Korea's recent long-range ballistic missile launches.

The Wednesday incident follows another round of missiles that were fired on Monday local time from North Korea's shores.

The incident prompted the U.S. Department of State to comment on the need for greater intervention from other member states of the United Nations.

NORTH KOREA SAYS ICBM LAUNCH WAS A ‘WARNING’

"The United States condemned the DPRK's March 19 ballistic missile launch, which came just three days after the DPRK's most recent ICBM launch," State Department principal deputy spokesman Vendant Patel said Tuesday.

"This launch is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions, and it's the latest in a series of launchers that pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors," he continued.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the test, said the exercises improved the military's actual war capability and highlighted the need to ensure its readiness posture for any "immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack" against the U.S. and South Korea.

"We continue to believe that all members of the Security Council have a role to play in holding the DPRK accountable, especially those that have influence over Pyongyang," Patel said.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.