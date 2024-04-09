Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement more than a year after Ohio train derailment

Norfolk Southern has agreed to a $600 million settlement to resolve class-action lawsuits filed after a freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals into the community.

The company said in a news release Tuesday that the settlement "is another promise kept by Norfolk Southern to make it right for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities."

"The agreement is designed to provide finality and flexibility for settlement class members. Individuals and businesses will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment," Norfolk Southern said.

A plume of smoke rises from a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

"This could include healthcare needs and medical monitoring, property restoration and diminution, and compensation for any net business loss," the company continued. "In addition, individuals within 10-miles of the derailment may, at their discretion, choose to receive additional compensation for any past, current, or future personal injury from the derailment."

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. local time, 38 cars of a freight train derailed off Taggart Street. The cars were carrying cargo that included hazardous materials such as vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate which are known to cause adverse health effects including respiratory irritation and even certain cancers with prolonged exposure.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.