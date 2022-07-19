Nikki Haley teases White House bid while slamming Biden on Iran

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley teased a possible presidential run during a speech Monday in which she was highly critical of the Biden administration's foreign policy.

Addressing Christians United for Israel at their 2022 summit, Haley condemned President Biden for being weak with Iran and predicted that any nuclear deal the current administration signs would "all but guarantee" that Iran gets a nuclear weapon. With that in mind, Haley dropped a bomb of her own.

"No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise: the next president will shred it on her first day in office," Haley said, prompting raucous applause from the audience.

"Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman," Haley then said with a smile.

The former South Carolina governor posted the same message on Twitter, as part of a string of tweets repeating some main points of her speech.

Haley's main criticism of Biden was that he appears too eager to reach an agreement with Iran, allowing the Islamic nation to have too much leverage.

"Sadly, America is unwittingly helping Iran achieve its evil vision. The president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. He’s made that clear, and he’s said he’ll do almost anything to get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line," Haley said.

She also chastised the Biden administration for allowing Russia to take the lead in negotiations while the U.S. is kept out of the negotiating room.

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD SAYS BIDEN'S 'MIXED MESSAGING' ON THE MIDDLE EAST IS 'UNHELPFUL,' WARNS ABOUT RISE OF ANTI-SEMITISM

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the U.N., speaks on July 14, 2021. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

"We’re letting one enemy negotiate with a second enemy behind closed doors. And we’re supposed to believe that whatever they agree on will be good for us or Israel?" she asked. "How naïve do you have to be? America is smarter than this."

Worsening the situation was Biden's failure in withdrawing from Afghanistan, which allowed the Taliban to swiftly retake control of the country, according to Haley. She said this not only sent a message to Vladimir Putin which encouraged his invasion of Ukraine, but it encouraged other countries like North Korea, China, and Iran to take similar actions without fear of serious consequences.

"Iran's leaders now think they can get away with attacking Israel, and the leader of the free world isn’t doing anything to change their mind," she said. She also claimed that Biden sounded weak during his recent trip to Israel when he said any use of force against Iran would only be considered as a last resort. Meanwhile, Iran's leaders often vow death to America and Israel.

"America should always speak with strength," she said. "Our allies don’t trust us and our enemies don’t fear us."