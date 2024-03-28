McDonald’s spices up its menu with the return of fan-favorite item

The weather is heating up and so is McDonald’s menu.

The chain has quietly brought back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which can already be found on menus at participating locations for a limited time.

“Spice-loving McDonald’s fans, you’re in luck — because our Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to the menu in select local markets,” a McDonald’s USA spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

To refresh your memory, Spicy Chicken McNuggets are a piquant remix on the classic McNuggets, featuring chicken covered in a crispy tempura coating that’s spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili peppers. Customers can get the Spicy McNuggets as a 4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece or even a 40-piece.

McDonald’s says the Spicy McNuggets will be available in but not limited to the following areas: San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City and more (we spotted them in Washington, D.C., too).

The menu item, which was first introduced in 2020 as McDonald’s first new McNugget product launch since the original in 1983, was so popular that it quickly sold out in several locations. The chain then listened to pleas on social media for the piquant poultry product’s return and brought them back in 2021, then in 2022, then again in 2023.

Wendy’s launched its own Spicy Chicken Nuggets in 2010, then dropped them from the menu in 2017 — which prompted Burger King to launch its own version for a limited time — and finally brought them back permanently in 2019.

When McDonald’s launched its spicy nuggets in 2020, Wendy’s couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mock its rival.

“Must have scraped up all of BKs leftovers and slapped mcprice tag on it,” Wendy’s tweeted at the time.

But news of the Mickey D’s item’s return was met with excitement on social media.

“Spicy Nuggets are back. Time to empty my entire bank account,” posted one X user.

“LETS GOOO I MISS THESE,” commented one Instagram user.

“Why they can’t bring it back permanently?” someone else asked — a question many other people on social media also had.

We’re sure Wendy’s will have something to say about that.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com