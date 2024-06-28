Man sitting on train tracks in northeast Charlotte struck and killed by Amtrak train

A 43-year-old man who was sitting on train tracks in northeast Charlotte was struck and killed by an Amtrak train just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Jerome Lydell Nelson was sitting on the westernmost track near the 8100 block of Old Concord Road when he was struck by the train traveling southbound on the same track.

Amtrak and Norfolk Southern Railway responded to the scene, CMPD said. Norfolk Southern Railway deferred to Amtrak when asked for comment.

Kimberly Woods, a spokesperson with Amtrak, said Amtrak train 79 was traveling from New York City to Charlotte when the incident occurred. Woods said Nelson was trespassing on the track when he was hit by the train.

None of the 106 passengers or crew members onboard suffered injuries, she said, and a city bus was brought in to transport the passengers to Charlotte. Amtrak is working with CMPD to investigate the incident.

CMPD said Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene, and that toxicology results are pending.