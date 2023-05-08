Major tax company owes 158K Pennsylvanians money. How to know if you’re one of them

More than 158,000 TurboTax customers in Pennsylvania are eligible to receive compensation from the tax service company Intuit, which owns TurboTax, following a multi-state settlement.

TurboTax will cough up settlement money after the company made some customers pay for services advertised as free.

Those affected qualified for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s free file program and instead were made to pay for the services using TurboTax. The settlement covers those using the software for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Pennsylvania will get in excess of $4.76 million out of the $141 million multi-state settlement. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to the settlement.

If you’re one of the eligible customers, you will receive an email from Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator. You will then receive a check in the mail automatically anytime this month.

Individual award amounts are expected to be between $29 and $30 for every year you paid for the free services.

According to May 4 a press release from the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, a total of 158,779 customers in the commonwealth were tricked into paying for the “free” services.

To find more information about the settlement, you can visit AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

The settlement also requires TurboTax to stop its “free, free, free” advertising campaign that promised free services only to turn around and make customers pay.