Macy’s workers launch Black Friday strike in Washington state

About four hundred Macy’s workers in Washington state began striking on Friday – known as Black Friday among retailers and one of the year’s busiest shopping days – citing allegedly unfair labor practices and the retail giant’s purported refusal to agree to a new contract.

The union representing the employees, UFCW 3000, said workers started arriving about 3am on Friday to form picket lines. Workers are striking outside the Alderwood, Southcenter and Bellis Fair Macy’s stores and plan to continue for three days.

“We are on an unfair labor practice strike because Macy’s intimidated and retaliated against me for calling security and 911 about a thief,” one employee, Liisa Luick, said during a rally outside Southcenter. “Macy’s has not bargained in good faith throughout this process, frustrating our ability to get to a fair contract.”

Another protester, Azia Domingo, said: “We need increased security to better protect workers and customers in our stores. We also want Macy’s to share some of the $1 billion/year in profits by raising our wages so we can care for our families.”

Macy’s is among the biggest retailers in the US, boasting hundreds of department stores, with its flagship in New York City said to be among the largest in the world.

In October, 96% of workers voted in favor of a strike. The union has criticized Macy’s for refusing to budge on wage increases despite its flourishing finances and the $11m yearly pay package of its CEO, Jeff Gennette.

Macy’s profits exceeded $1bn in 2021 and 2022, and it spent $600m on stock buybacks while paying $173m in shareholder dividends last year.

The union’s most recent contract with Macy’s saw starting pay hover near Washington state’s hourly minimum wage, which will reach $16.28 in January.

Asked for comment, Macy’s said in a statement: “At Macy’s, we respect the rights of our colleagues. As always, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers in-store. Our stores remain open to serve our valued customers as we continue to work through contract negotiations with the union.”

Before the strike, it commented: “Macy’s seeks to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to the colleague, company and union.”

The action comes as workers from Amazon’s warehouse in Coventry in the UK were joined on Friday by union members from the US and Europe, as part of a global effort demanding better working conditions at the internet retail titan.

Jessie Moreno, an Amazon Teamsters member from California’s Local 396, said that company workers, “are taking action around the globe to fight for the good jobs we deserve”.

“In the US, my Teamster siblings and I are on strike against Amazon’s unfair labor practices,” Moreno said in a statement. “We have taken our picket line across the country and now we’re joining our colleagues from around the world to demand respect, fair wages, and a workplace where our health and safety are a priority. Amazon is no match for the power of its workers united.”

Amazon has defended itself against claims of unfair labor practices, saying the “vast majority of these allegations are false or misinformed”.

“The fact is Amazon has created millions of good jobs, while helping create and support hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the world. We offer great pay and benefits for our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson, Mary Kate Paradis, told the Hill.