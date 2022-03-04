Macron fears 'worst is yet to come' from Putin after tense phone call

French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s convinced the "worst is yet to come" from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a tense 90-minte call between the two leaders Thursday, according to reports.

The call was initiated by Putin and was distinctly more confrontational than previous exchanges with the Russian leader. The two men also spoke Monday and last Thursday as Macron tries to keep diplomatic channels open.

"Your country will pay dearly because it will end up as an isolated country, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time," Macron said in the phone call, according to his office. He also "called on Vladimir Putin to not lie to himself."

The Kremlin said Putin told Macron that his objective in Ukraine "will be fulfilled in any case."

"Attempts to gain time by dragging negotiations will only lead to additional requirements for Kyiv in our negotiating position," Putin said to Macron, according to the Washington Post.