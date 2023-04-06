Macron asks Xi: 'Bring Russia to its senses'

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as his state visit to the communist nation commences.

Macron is hoping to court Chinese assistance in ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his talks with Xi.

"I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table," Macron told Xi as the bilateral talks in Beijing began.

The French president has been open about his goals in visiting China, posting a brief outline of his hopes on social media before the meeting.

"I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace," Macron wrote on Twitter. "This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President Xi Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security,"

China has refused to condemn ally Russia's invasion of Ukraine — while at the same time positioning itself as an ostensibly neutral country interested in peace.

China's position paper on the conflict calls for an immediate end of violence in Ukraine and a return to dialogues with the aim of ending the conflict through diplomacy.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," the peace plan states. "All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire."

"We need to find a lasting peace," Macron said on the China trip. "I believe that this is also an important issue for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe."

Xi dodged concrete comments regarding the conflict in his meeting with Macron, but has been eager to promote friendship between China and France.

Threats of sanctions from Western nations has made Chinese diplomacy with European powers more important than ever.