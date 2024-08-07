Lyft forecasts soft quarter after delivering net profit in Q2

By Yuvraj Malik

(Reuters) -Lyft gave a soft forecast for the current quarter ending September on Wednesday, taking the sheen off strong second-quarter results and sending its shares over 5% before the bell.

The company forecast gross bookings - the total value of transactions on the Lyft app excluding tips - between $4.0 billion and $4.1 billion, compared to analysts' consensus estimates of $4.13 billion from LSEG.

Adjusted core earnings guidance of $90 million to $95 million also came in below the street target of $104.3 million.

The projections come after Lyft reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter and posted a net profit for the first time, driven by a booming ride-share market and company-wide cost cuts last year.

The company's quarterly report, after rival Uber's strong results on Tuesday, underscores steady demand for ride-share services buoyed by summertime tourism and as people step out more for work and leisure events.

Revenue rose 41% to $1.44 billion in the quarter ended June 30, beating estimate of $1.39 billion. Net income was $5.0 million, compared to a $114.3 million net loss in the previous corresponding period when the company booked $46.6 million in restructuring-related charges.

Since CEO David Risher took charge last year, Lyft has cut hundreds of jobs, narrowed the firm's losses and managed to keep fare increases in check. The early efforts fueled a 36% surge in Lyft stock in 2023.

In June, Lyft hosted its first-ever investor day and projected annual gross bookings to grow at a steady 15% rate through 2027. It has also made a big push in advertising, a high margin business, with $50 million sales expected this year.

