LeBron James spent the weekend in KC, met former Chiefs star Mecole Hardman

May 28, 2024 at 11:53 AM

One of the greatest players in NBA history met the man who had the first walkoff touchdown reception in Super Bowl history.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in Kansas City from Friday to Monday and spent a good deal of time at Hy-Vee Arena. That’s where James’ son Bryce and the Strive For Greatness AAU team took part in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Session 4.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, whose touchdown reception in February won Super Bowl LVIII, shared a photo on Instagram after meeting James.

A fan named Jim McClintock shared these photos of James and another former NBA star. Carmelo Anthony also was in KC for the tournament.

I’m in the same room as Lebron, neat. pic.twitter.com/T1Skm5sljN — Jimm (@jimcclintock) May 27, 2024

James wasn’t simply a spectator. He did some coaching and even took a few shots during a break in action at Hy-Vee Arena, which was once known as Kemper Arena.