Kremlin: Putin visits troops in Russian-occupied Kherson, Luhansk regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the headquarters of where Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

In a video released by the Kremlin early Tuesday, Putin can be seen visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. The Russian president can also be seen meeting with top military officials and having discussions.

Putin then traveled via helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region, where he heard reports about the situation there.

Russia took both the Kherson and Luhansk regions under its control along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September. Ukraine has sharply criticized the seizure of its land. Most of the world also recognized the move as illegal annexation.

The footage released by the Kremlin has not been independently verified.

The trip was Putin’s second visit to the Russian military-occupied Ukrainian territories since the invasion began in Feb. 2022.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia has lost over 183,000 troops in the war.

