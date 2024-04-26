Kenya Airways accuses Congo of harassment over detained staff

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Kenya Airways on Friday accused the authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo of harassment over the continued detention of two of the airline's staff for alleged customs violations despite a court ordering their release.

Officers from Congo's military intelligence detained the pair on April 19 for allegedly failing to complete customs documentation related to valuable cargo that was meant to be transported a week earlier, the airline said in a statement.

The airline workers have been granted only one short visit by Kenya's embassy staff, Kenya's national carrier said. Congo's government spokesperson and foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We are perturbed by this action targeting innocent staff and consider it harassment targeting Kenya Airways' business," the airline said.

At the time of their arrest, Kenya Airways (KQ) had not taken possession of the cargo because the logistic handler was still processing documentation, KQ said.

"This cargo was still in the baggage section undergoing clearance when the security team arrived and alleged that KQ was transporting cargo without customs clearance," it said.

On April 25 a court said the two employees should be released to allow due process, KQ said.

