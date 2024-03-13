Judge approves Trump's $91 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

A federal judge on Tuesday approved Donald Trump’s $91.63 million bond in the E. Jean Carroll case, insulating the former president from any effort to collect the judgment while he appeals the verdict.

Trump now has five days to file a copy of the approved bond with the Clerk of the Court for the Southern District of New York. After that, enforcement of the jury’s $83 million judgment against him in January will be put on hold “pending the final disposition of the appeal by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.”

Trump's lawyers filed notice this month that they would appeal the verdict.

In a filing last week, attorneys for Trump said that they had secured the bond, marking a departure from previous requests for the judge to reduce the amount for the bond and provide more time for obtaining it.

Carroll previously celebrated news of the bond, calling it a "stupendous amount" in a Substack post this month.

The Federal Insurance Company is the source of the bond.

A jury ruled in January that Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation. It was the second verdict in favor of Carroll against Trump. Last May, he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. She was was awarded $5 million in damages.

The appeals process in the latest defamation case is set to get underway after Trump and his company risked another financial hit with a $464 million judgment in the New York civil fraud case. Trump is appealing that judgment as well.