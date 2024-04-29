Jayden Quaintance, Memphis basketball target, commits to Arizona State | Reports

The Memphis basketball program's courtship of Jayden Quaintance has ended.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 16-year-old 5-star power forward committed to Arizona State Monday. Quaintance took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend.

Penny Hardaway's Tigers began actively recruiting Quaintance shortly after the former Kentucky signee reopened his recruitment earlier this month. He requested his release from the Wildcats following the departure of coach John Calipari.

In the ensuing days, Quaintance's father, Haminn, told The Commercial Appeal that his son was looking forward to taking an official visit to Memphis last week. But that visit was postponed and was rescheduled for this week, Haminn said. Instead, Quaintance visited Arizona State.

Quaintance had previously visited Louisville.

Hardaway has one scholarship player from the 2023-24 roster − forward Nicholas Jourdain − expected to return. The Tigers also have five players who have committed to transfer in: Tyrese Hunter, Baraka Okojie (pronounced Uh-COE-jay), PJ Haggerty, Colby Rogers and Dain Dainja. Hardaway has also signed incoming freshman guard Jared Harris.

That leaves Memphis with six openings, although Hardaway is not required to fill all six spots.

Villanova transfer guard TJ Bamba took an official visit to Memphis that began Friday and ended Saturday. Bamba has not yet made an announcement about his future.

