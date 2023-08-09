Japan lodges protest with Russia over suspension of tax treaties

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday that Japan has lodged a protest with Russia over Moscow's suspension of tax treaties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending Russia's double-taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions - state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

"It is regrettable that Russia decided to unilaterally suspend certain provisions of the Japan-Russia tax treaty, which is an unjustified measure that could be detrimental to Japanese citizens and businesses," Matsuno told a news conference.

"Japan lodged a protest against Russia through diplomatic channels and asked them to withdraw their decision," he said.

Matsuno also said that the government would closely examine Russia's decision, and would collect information on the situation of Japanese companies there and take appropriate action.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)