Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: arranging G7 meet on sidelines of G20

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is arranging to hold a meeting of financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting scheduled to be held July 17-18, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The global economy and financial markets, inflation and concerns about food and energy due to the prolonged Russian invasion of Ukraine, and support for developing countries facing debt problems will be among the issues to be discussed by the G20.

"We are making arrangements towards holding a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors," Suzuki told reporters, adding that a firm date and agenda will be announced later.

