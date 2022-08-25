Israeli PM to Fox: 'We welcome the US strikes against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Biden administration after U.S. airstrikes targeted "Iran-linked" positions overnight in Syria.

"We welcome the US strikes against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria," Lapid told Fox News. "The US strikes last night are an important step in the fight against terrorism."

The American military action came in response to drone attacks against a base that houses U.S. troops.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that "the strikes demonstrate our resolve to defend US forces and equipment."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a security briefing about Iran for the foreign press at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 24, 2022. Photo by DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The move highlights the regional threat Iran poses, targeting America and its allies across the Middle East.

With a fresh nuclear deal possibly days away from being signed, the Israelis are doubling down on opposition to a new agreement.

Speaking in Jerusalem this morning, Lapid pointed out that sanctions relief could lead directly to funding of Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid said. "It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East."

U.S. officials responded today to Iranian comments about the JCPOA negotiations and that reply is currently under review in Tehran, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

After the exchange of technical details, another meeting of the joint committee that oversees the discussions is expected next week.

All parties appear to be making concessions, with Iran no longer requiring that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.

"We made clear our opposition to delisting the IRGC from the foreign terror list precisely because of their terror activities in the Middle East and beyond," Lapid told Fox News.