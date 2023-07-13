Israel says it foiled 50 Iranian-ordered attacks in recent years

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and its foreign partners have foiled more than 50 Iranian-orchestrated attacks on Israelis and Jews abroad in recent years, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday during a visit to Azerbaijan.

Israel and Iran have been locked in a Cold War-style shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Iran of being behind a thwarted attempt to attack Israel's embassy in Baku. Azeri officials did not immediately confirm that.

"At its supreme leader's orders, Iran has in recent years waged a worldwide terror campaign of unprecedented scale, focused on Israelis and Jews ... We are talking about more than 50 attempted attacks," Israeli media quoted Gallant as saying.

He credited Israel's security services and "close cooperation with many countries" for the foiling of the alleged attacks.

Iranian officials had no immediate comment.

Azerbaijan is a major Israeli defence partner on Iran's border.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)