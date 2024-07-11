As inflation cools, Social Security recipients can expect a smaller COLA increase for next year

Price growth is cooling across the economy. While that is good news for consumers, the timing of this progress on inflation could end up short-changing seniors and other Social Security recipients when they learn their annual cost-of-living increase later this year.

According to the latest estimate from The Senior Citizens League, which regularly forecasts Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), Social Security recipients can expect their monthly checks to increase by 2.63% — essentially unchanged from the 2.57% it forecast last month.

The Social Security Administration calculates the annual COLA change by taking the average measure of the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W) — a slightly different version of the regular CPI — for the months of July, August and September of the given year. It typically announces the official COLA change in October.

But in using this methodology, Social Security recipients' checks can start falling behind the overall pace of inflation, according to The Senior Citizens League: Price surges can occur — and abate — at any time of the year, and the COLA may not account for those changes, said Alex Moore, the organization’s Social Security and Medicare statistician and managing partner at Blacksmith Professional Services.

That's what's been happening in the pandemic and post-pandemic economy: Between January 2020 and December 2023, the CPI-W increased exactly 20% — while the COLA increases have totaled only 19%.

A matching increase over that period would have netted Social Security recipients an extra $10 in their monthly payments by 2024, according to NBC News calculations.

For fixed-income recipients, every count counts: In the League's most recent membership survey, 34% of retirees said they had visited a food pantry or applied for food stamps over the last 12 months.

“About 50% of senior households depend on Social Security as the difference between [staying out of] poverty,” Moore said.