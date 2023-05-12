Giant furniture store opens in Johnson County with designer brands and a cafe

Furniture retailer Living Spaces debuted its giant Lenexa store Friday, its 34th location in seven states.

The company, based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, opened the 106,000-square-foot store at 12381 W. 95th St. It offers furniture and decor for living and dining areas, home office, bedroom, kid and teen rooms, and outdoor, as well as rugs, home decor, lighting and pictures.

Living Spaces displays some of its furniture in vignettes so customers get a better idea of how the furniture will look in their home.

Brands include Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines, Drew & Jonathan for Living Spaces, and Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces.

Living Spaces has several designer brand collaborations.

The Living Spaces Cafe has snacks such as tortilla chips with a guacamole cup, and soft pretzels. For entrees it has an individual cheese pizza, breaded chicken strips and a PB&J sandwich. Desserts include cake and cookies. It also has espresso drinks, apple beer soda, and other beverages.

The Living Spaces Cafe offers drinks and snacks.

The Lenexa store has about 65 employees, who do not work on a commission. It could open another Kansas City area location but had nothing to announce at this time.

Living Spaces offers home decor, barware and bar carts.

Howard Johnson’s had once operated on the site, just east of Interstate 435 and west of Oak Park Mall on the south side of 95th Street. Most recently it was Expo Design Center and then a Kohl’s Superstore.