German appeals court denies claims against physician giving COVID vaccine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An appeals court in the German city of Stuttgart on Tuesday rejected damage claims against a physician who was accused of not warning of alleged harm from a COVID-19 vaccine she administered.

The higher regional court in the city of Stuttgart said in a statement said the verdict was the first such ruling by a German appeals court.

It said that a trainee in a care facility did not succeed with her claims seeking at least 50,000 euros ($53,545.00) in injury awards plus unspecified damages claims from a physician who administered two shots by the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance.

A slew of damage claims in German courts against COVID vaccine makers, citing alleged side effects, have so far not succeeded.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Madeline Chambers)