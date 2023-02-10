Gas prices in Los Angeles are up 10 cents in a week — and they could rise even higher

A man at a gas station in Torrance in 2022. Gas prices are starting to rise again in Los Angeles County, with a gallon of regular costing $4.67 on Thursday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Gas prices in Los Angeles County rose sharply over the last week, and it could be due to a switch from winter to summer oil blends, according to the American Automobile Assn.

In L.A. County, gas prices spiked 10 cents over the last week, topping out Thursday at $4.67 for a gallon of regular, consistently rising 10 of the last 11 days, according to AAA. While prices in Los Angeles are up 16 cents from last month, they are actually down 8 cents from this time last year.

"It appears as though this most recent pump price increases were the result of refineries switching to summer blend fuel, which is more expensive than winter blend fuel," said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA of Southern California.

Shupe said the increases could also be attributed to the "higher than usual planned maintenance" work being done at refineries in California.

Prices could rise even higher as temperatures warm up in the spring and Californians begin to take trips across the state, driving up demand for gas.

The upward trend in California bucks nationwide drops in prices at the pump.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is just $3.43, compared with $3.49 a week ago, according to AAA.

Last year, Los Angeles set new records for gas prices more than once. Prices Thursday are still far below the record high of $6.49 set in October, according to AAA.

