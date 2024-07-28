Fuyao Glass says Ohio unit not target of investigation after Homeland Security raids

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group said the United States government agencies searched its subsidiary on July 26 in Ohio as part of an ongoing investigation into a third-party labour services company.

Fuyao Glass America Inc was not the target of the investigation, Fuyao quoted the U.S. authority as saying, in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Local media earlier quoted a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson as saying that their special agents are serving search warrants at Fuyao Glass's unit and 27 other locations as part of an investigation into "allegations of financial crimes and labour exploitation."

Production in its Ohio unit was partially halted during the search, which was completed on Friday afternoon. Cargo transport and delivery were not affected, the company said, adding the current operation remains normal.

