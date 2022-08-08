Frank White III appointed to lead KCATA on interim basis after Makinen’s resignation

Frank White III was named interim president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Monday and will hold down the job until a permanent replacement can be found for Robbie Makinen, who was forced to resign recently.

White is the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and has been working at the KCATA since early 2016, when Makinen hired him for a newly created job weeks after White’s father was appointed to the county’s top job.

White III was initially hired at $80,000 a year to be senior manager of marketing for the transit agency after years in the insurance business. Currently, he is vice president of RideKC Development Corp., the KCATA real estate development subsidiary.

The KCATA is governed by a 10-person board, on which Jackson County has one representative appointed by the county executive.

The board, including the county’s current representative, David Bower, voted unanimously for the interim appointment. Jackson County is also KCATA’s partner in the financing agreement that led to purchase the Rock Island railroad corridor on which the county built a hiking biking trail. The KCATA is responsible for any commercial development along the corridor and pays half the debt service.

White III’s salary and other benefits must still be negotiated.