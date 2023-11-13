Ford's production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labor deal

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) laborers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against a proposed four-and-a-half year contract, while the skilled trades workers voted in favor of the deal, the union's local unit said on Facebook.

The UAW Local 862 union said that 55% of the production workers voted against ratifying the contract. However, 69% of the skilled trades workers cast votes in favor of the contract.

The union did not disclose the overall percentage of the votes in favor of the deal, or the total number of votes cast.

The union and Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis, GM and Ford, after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

On Friday, UAW union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan narrowly voted against the proposed contract with the U.S. automaker.

