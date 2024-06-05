Food Independence Summit celebrates homegrown and local foods, sustainable living

The Food Independence Summit, a celebration of homegrown and local foods, is scheduled for June 19-20, at Timbercrest, 5552 state Route 515.

"We have had the pleasure these first two years showcasing food preparation and food preservation methods that anyone can start with at home,” said Marcus Wengerd, a co-founder of the event. "It’s easily accessible for locals and those traveling from afar who share a passion for cultivating their own food."

2023: Independence Food Summit in Walnut Creek draws crowds from across the country

The schedule is packed with enriching experiences for those who champion homemade, home and locally grown, and homesteading, starting with speakers on the main stage in the big tent each morning, according to Wengerd.

Among the presenters is the homesteading grandpa farmer Joel Salatin, owner of Polyface Farms, renowned for his naturalistic approach to farming. Salatin will deliver messages on topics ranging from the perspective of a frog to overcoming obstacles in moving forward with your own homestead dreams.

Four tents featuring a variety of vendors drew crowds from across the country to the Food Independences Summit in Walnut Creek in June 2023. The event returns this month.

Joining Salatin is agronomist Neal Kinsey, a local soil health favorite who will enlighten attendees on nutrient needs for soils and plants as well as strategies for solving specific problems in the garden through fertility correction.

Organic foods pioneer Dave Stelzer, founder and CEO of Azure Standard, will share his insights alongside Sarah Thrush, affectionately known as The Crazy Canning Lady, and John Moody, from the Rogue Food Conference. Anne Briggs from anneofalltrades.com will also present alongside homesteaders Codi and Michelle Knox, who have 158,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel More Than Farmers.

2023: Organic Farming Conference in Mount Hope features speakers and farmers sharing success stories

Cultivating abundance through self-sufficient lifestyle

Wengerd and co-founder John Miller will also take the stage, emphasizing their mission to help people cultivate abundance through self-sufficiency.

Joel Salatin, also known as the Lunatic Farmer will be one of the presenters at the Independence Food Summit June 19-20 at Timbercrest Campground in Walnut Creek.

Miller, president of Superb Sealing Solutions, highlights the significance of hosting this event in Ohio Amish Country, where homesteading is already deeply ingrained in the local way of life.

Attendees will enjoy a sit-down lunch served by Byler’s BBQ, setting the stage for an afternoon filled with workshops and exhibitors under the big tents. From the animal tent, featuring local sheep, chickens, cows and goats to milk, to horse-drawn wagon rides, there’s something for everyone.

“Whether you’re new to homesteading or a seasoned enthusiast, the Food Independence Summit offers something for everyone, equipping you with knowledge from seed to spoon,” Miller said.

Tickets are available by visiting www.foodindependence.life or calling 855-654-2002.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Food Independence Summit celebrates homesteading lifestyle