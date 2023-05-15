Are you financially healthy? Here’s what it actually means to have ‘well being’

Let’s talk about what financial well-being means for you.

It’s different for everyone, but the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines financial well-being as a state where you have these four qualities.

You have control over your day-to-day and month-to-month finances. This means that you know where your money is going.

You have the ability to handle a financial surprise. For example, maybe you have to pay $500 for car repairs and don’t have to put it on a credit card.

You’re on target to meet your financial goals, such as saving for an emergency fund or for retirement.