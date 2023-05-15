Are you financially healthy? Here’s what it actually means to have ‘well being’
Let’s talk about what financial well-being means for you.
It’s different for everyone, but the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines financial well-being as a state where you have these four qualities.
You have control over your day-to-day and month-to-month finances. This means that you know where your money is going.
You have the ability to handle a financial surprise. For example, maybe you have to pay $500 for car repairs and don’t have to put it on a credit card.
You’re on target to meet your financial goals, such as saving for an emergency fund or for retirement.
You have the “financial freedom to make choices that allow you to enjoy life.”
