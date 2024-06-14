FDA asks COVID vaccine makers to target KP.2 strain with updated shots

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended COVID-19 vaccine makers target the KP.2 strain with the updated shots, if feasible, changing its earlier advisory seeking targeting of the JN.1 variant, which was dominant earlier this year.

The FDA's change in recommendation, in an update dated Thursday, comes even as Moderna and Novavax — makers of two of the three COVID vaccines — submitted their applications to the agency for updating the fall 2024 season shots with the JN.1 strain.

Novavax submitted its application on Friday.

Shares of Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech were down between 3% and 5% in the U.S. BioNTech is Pfizer's partner for its COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)